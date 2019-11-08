Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Posts Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 157.32% and a negative net margin of 388.94%.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 1,615,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -3.00.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcadia Biosciences news, CFO Matthew T. Plavan bought 8,000 shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $69,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Comcowich bought 5,000 shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $227,886. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Securities raised their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.