Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Buys 25,000 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 10,600 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $18,338.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp purchased 5,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $7,650.00.

STKL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $177.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.67. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $295.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $3.00 price target on shares of SunOpta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

