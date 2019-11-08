Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $45.49 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.98.

