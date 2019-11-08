Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 505.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,250,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,895,000 after buying an additional 5,218,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,672,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,782,000 after buying an additional 425,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,542,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after buying an additional 1,141,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,592,000 after buying an additional 249,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 659,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWA stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

