Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.