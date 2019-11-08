Aspiriant LLC Acquires 3,140 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 115.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $200.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

