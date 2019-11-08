Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $45,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,717,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.49 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

