Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

NYSE:CVX opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,216,850 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.