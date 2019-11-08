Aspiriant LLC Sells 638 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 199,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 112,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 118,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.96.

