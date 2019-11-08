ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

