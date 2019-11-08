Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,070 ($40.11) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,858.36 ($37.35).

Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,452.74 ($32.05) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,242.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,377.05. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.18. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,659 ($34.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,231 ($29.15) per share, with a total value of £24,764.10 ($32,358.68).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

