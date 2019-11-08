Athene (NYSE:ATH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Athene (NYSE:ATH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

Athene stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

Get Athene alerts:

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $920,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $313,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $2,212,480. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.