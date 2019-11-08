Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 933.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,047.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $133.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $148.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. Equifax’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other news, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $1,265,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.