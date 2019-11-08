Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $91.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $91.68.

