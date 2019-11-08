Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 791.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SNP opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.47. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $88.70.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $114.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

