Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41.

