Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,008.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $135,008.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atonomi has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.07225183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014582 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046727 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

