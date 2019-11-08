Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.77

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:AI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $14.00. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 16,871 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.70 price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 93.92, a current ratio of 93.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.76. The company has a market cap of $578.26 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.