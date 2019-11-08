Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 1,515.61%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 12300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axonics Modulation Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market cap of $666.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.