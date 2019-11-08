Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.17). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 1,515.61%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $123,500.00. 35.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

