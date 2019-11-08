Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Azul were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZUL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azul by 63.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Azul from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Azul and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.18.

Azul stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 256,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,288. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of -0.51. Azul SA has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azul SA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

