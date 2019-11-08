Baader Bank Analysts Give Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €42.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pareto Securities set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norma Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.21 ($44.44).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €37.60 ($43.72) on Tuesday. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of €56.05 ($65.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

