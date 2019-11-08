Baader Bank Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €30.00 Price Target

TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLG. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Pareto Securities set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.49 ($34.29).

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €26.80 ($31.16) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. TLG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €22.60 ($26.28) and a 1-year high of €28.10 ($32.67). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.15.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

