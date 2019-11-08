Baader Bank Reiterates “€230.00” Price Target for Wirecard (ETR:WDI)

Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €186.65 ($217.03).

Get Wirecard alerts:

WDI opened at €120.30 ($139.88) on Tuesday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12-month high of €170.70 ($198.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.