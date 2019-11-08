Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.26.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.78. Baidu has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 83.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 31,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

