Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and QS Energy (NYSE:QSEP) Financial Contrast

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and QS Energy (OTCMKTS:QSEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QS Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of QS Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QS Energy has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes and QS Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $22.88 billion 1.00 $195.00 million $0.66 33.45 QS Energy $50,000.00 665.89 -$3.06 million N/A N/A

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than QS Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and QS Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 0.89% 1.19% 0.78% QS Energy N/A N/A -538.82%

Dividends

Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. QS Energy does not pay a dividend. Baker Hughes pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baker Hughes and QS Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 0 1 0 3.00 QS Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than QS Energy.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats QS Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

About QS Energy

QS Energy, Inc. develops and commercializes energy efficiency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company's energy efficiency technologies assist in meeting energy demands, enhancing the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Its intellectual properties include a portfolio of domestic and international patents and patents pending, which have been developed in conjunction with and licensed from Temple University of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company's primary technology is Applied Oil Technology, a commercial-grade crude oil pipeline transportation flow-assurance product for the midstream pipeline marketplace. It serves upstream producers, midstream transporters, and downstream refiners. The company was formerly known as Save the World Air, Inc. and changed its name to QS Energy, Inc. in August 2015. QS Energy, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, Texas.

