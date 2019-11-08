Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report sales of $241.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $242.70 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year sales of $931.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $921.00 million to $945.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $990.84 million, with estimates ranging from $983.30 million to $996.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $242.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 561,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 197,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $31.61 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

