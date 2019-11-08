Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS opened at C$76.42 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$66.36 and a 52 week high of C$76.67. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$75.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$71.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.4999995 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.70%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.