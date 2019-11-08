Barclays Raises Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GPN. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of GPN opened at $168.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,060. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,838,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

