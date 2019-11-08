Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL opened at $66.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,361 shares of company stock worth $13,722,098 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

