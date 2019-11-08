Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,440 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 55,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.8% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 409,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 135,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.02.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

