BB&T Corp Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

BB&T Corp lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 25,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 909,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,829,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.81.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

