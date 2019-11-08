BB&T Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,966 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

