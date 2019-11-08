BB&T Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $578,250. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

