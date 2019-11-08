BB&T Securities LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

BB&T Securities LLC lessened its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Kabnick bought 14,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,052.10.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $14.88 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFIN shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

