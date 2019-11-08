BB&T Securities LLC Sells 9,395 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 27.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 244,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.66.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $5,219,697.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock worth $5,981,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $65.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.