BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BBX Capital in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BBX Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:BBX opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $457.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.82. BBX Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 5,892.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BBX Capital during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

