Bee Token Price Up 139.5% Over Last 7 Days (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Bee Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded up 139.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bee Token has a market capitalization of $82,077.00 and $44.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,629,159 tokens. Bee Token’s official website is www.beetoken.com. Bee Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thebeetoken. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

