Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Belden in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Mccall forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter.

BDC has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. Belden has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $64.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Belden news, insider Biddle Neil purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders acquired 1,556,961 shares of company stock valued at $150,668 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,882,000 after buying an additional 338,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,233,000 after buying an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 56.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after buying an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 761,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

