Benson Smith Sells 8,481 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $2,929,082.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,786,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total value of $5,780,170.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,890,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $335.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann set a $405.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $365.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

