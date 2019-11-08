Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €87.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €87.50 ($101.74) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLJ. Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pareto Securities set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Grenke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €96.50 ($112.21).

Grenke stock opened at €89.60 ($104.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03. Grenke has a one year low of €68.95 ($80.17) and a one year high of €96.70 ($112.44). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.12.

About Grenke

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

