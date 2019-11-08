Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €310.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($360.47) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HYQ has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Hypoport and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €222.67 ($258.91).

HYQ opened at €265.50 ($308.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €257.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €230.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.78. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €138.00 ($160.47) and a 12 month high of €283.00 ($329.07).

About Hypoport

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

