Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €54.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €44.65 ($51.92) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €53.55 ($62.27).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €46.72 ($54.33) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €39.40 ($45.81) and a 1 year high of €48.95 ($56.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.70 and its 200-day moving average is €45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

