Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total value of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.