BidaskClub Downgrades EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Sell

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark raised EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.69.

EXAS stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. EXACT Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $383,138.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,505,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,783,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

