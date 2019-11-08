BidaskClub Upgrades Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to “Buy”

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WASH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point set a $53.00 target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of WASH opened at $52.92 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $901.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

