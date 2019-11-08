BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $4.61 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $959,920.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.10 or 0.07225183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014582 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046727 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,314,499 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.