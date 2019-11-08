Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $89.83 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003410 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000872 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00059831 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Huobi, BigONE, Binance, Coinnest, YoBit, Indodax, Exrates, Kucoin, Bithumb, HitBTC, CoinBene, Gate.io and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

