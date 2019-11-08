Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -191.19 and a beta of 0.75. Blackline has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $509,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,351.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Blackline by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Blackline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackline by 65.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Blackline by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Blackline by 7.8% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

