BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 355,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.77% of RenaissanceRe worth $1,003,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNR opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $195.18.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

